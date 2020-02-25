canadian-martin-bedard-symptoms-on-for-twelfth-year-with-montreal-alouettes

This duplicate is for your private non-business use only. To order
By The Canadian Press
Tues., Feb. 25, 2020
MONTREAL—The Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian extensive-snapper Martin Bedard to a two-12 months deal Tuesday.
The six-foot-3, 239-pound Bedard, 35, will return to Montreal for a 12th year. Bedard, from Quebec Town, earned Grey Cup rings with the Alouettes in 2009-10.
Last period, Bedard been given the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Trophy, offered annually to the CFL participant who most effective demonstrates the characteristics of Canada’s veterans.
