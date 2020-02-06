Canadian military city prepares for coronavirus evacuees from China

TRENTON, ONTARIO – A small town in central Canada, home to the country’s largest air base, is anxiously preparing for the arrival of approximately 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.

Canada plans to fly the evacuees to the air base in Trenton, Ontario, the country’s premier military hub, and to keep them in quarantine for two weeks. The outbreak killed 492 people and affected nearly 25,000 worldwide.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the plane is expected to arrive on Friday.

“We know that because of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), they are much better prepared for such things,” said Cindy McMaster, 55, who runs local discounter Bargain Bin. “But it’s not fair to say that people aren’t worried or scared because they are. And it’s a concern in our region.”

SARS, a contagious respiratory disease, killed 44 people in Canada in 2002-2003. This is the only country outside of Asia where deaths from this virus have been reported. Government health officials say Canada is better prepared this time.

The evacuees arriving from China are separated from each other and from others on the ground, even though the family units are held together, the government said. They’ll all be staying at Yukon Lodge, a new on-site facility that looks like a small chain hotel.

Individuals are only brought to a hospital if they need acute care, the local health authority said, but local hospitals with 21 negative pressure rooms in four of them had been prepared.

“I was in the military, I know how it works,” said 81-year-old Joyce Aucoin, thinking it will all go away. “

60-year-old Lynn Cao, who owns a tobacco shop in the city, was concerned about the plane’s arrival until she received soothing emails from base friends.

Cao said she was more concerned about her mother and sister, who live near the Chinese capital Beijing, and sent them a large number of face masks to limit the risk of infection.

In most of the city’s pharmacies, the masks were already sold out, in some even before the airlift was announced.

“It just seems like everything is over the top,” said Frank Meiboom, president of the local Rotary club. “Let’s take these people home, bring them back to Canada and give them the best possible care and say” welcome home “.”