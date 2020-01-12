Canadian officials accidentally give the nuclear bombs to millions

Loading...

TORONTO – People in the Canadian province of Ontario woke up on Sunday from a mobile alarm that warned them of an “incident” at a nuclear power plant just east of Toronto – to hear later that the message was a mistake.

The message, which was broadcast by the most densely populated province of the country, was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast. It said that an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There was no abnormal release of radioactivity, he added, and people did not have to take protective measures.

More than an hour later, utility officials sent another message saying “was sent wrongly” and that “there was no danger to the public or the environment.”

“No further action is required,” said the message, which was also sent to television screens.

The warning went off during a routine exercise conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement apologizing for the error.

She said the government had launched a full investigation and “would take the appropriate steps to ensure that this no longer happens.”

Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old man from Toronto, woke up to the warning and quickly made a hotel reservation more than 60 miles away in Niagara Falls. He said he thought he would go as far west as possible and then cross the border.

“After looking at” Chernobyl, “it didn’t help,” he said, referring to the HBO show about the nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union in 1986. “The lack of communication after the warning didn’t help either,” he said.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he was “very bothered” by the message. He said on Twitter that he spoke with provincial officials and demanded an investigation.

Toronto Mayor John Tory accompanied him and tweeted that there were “far too many unanswered questions” about the warning that 14 million people had sent through the province.

Pickering, which was opened in 1971, would be decommissioned this year, but the provincial government committed itself to keeping it open until 2024. Decommissioning now begins in 2028.

The plant generates 14% of Ontario’s electricity and is responsible for 4,500 jobs throughout the region, according to Ontario Power Generation.