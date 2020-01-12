Canadian officials accidentally put the alarm on millions

Loading...

TORONTO (AP) – People across the Canadian province of Ontario were woken up on Sunday by a cell phone warning of an “incident” at a nuclear power plant east of Toronto. They were later told that the message was a mistake.

The embassy that emerged in the country’s most populous province was accompanied by a shrill emergency sound. It was said that an unspecified event occurred at the Pickering nuclear power plant. There is no abnormal release of radioactivity and people do not have to take any protective measures.

More than an hour later, utilities sent another message that read “Was wrongly sent” and read “There was no danger to the public or the environment”.

“No further action is required,” the message said, which was also sent to television screens.

The warning went out during a routine exercise carried out by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center, Ontario Attorney General Sylvia Jones said in a statement apologizing for the error.

She said the government “has launched a full investigation to determine how this error occurred and will take appropriate measures to ensure that it does not happen again.”

Jim Vlahos, a 44-year-old father of two in Toronto, was alarmed and quickly booked a hotel more than 100 km from Niagara Falls. He said he thought he would go as far west as possible and then cross the border.

“Seeing Chernobyl didn’t help,” he said, referring to the HBO show about the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union. “The lack of communication after the warning didn’t help either,” he said.

“I have no problem leaving my phone on for these types of warnings,” said Vlahos. “But I would expect more information from the government so I don’t have to overreact like I do.”

Many people slept through the first warning and saw that it was a false alarm when they woke up.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan said he was “very concerned” by the message. He said on Twitter that he spoke to provincial officials and requested an investigation.

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined him and tweeted, “There are far too many unanswered questions” about the warning sent out by 14 million people in the province.

Terry Flynn, a lecturer in crisis communication at McMaster University, is at risk of making such a mistake undermining public trust.

“If we have ongoing problems in these systems, we lack trust and people start to ignore them. That is the biggest impact of this scenario, ”he said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Inspector General recommended changes to the United States emergency alert system after Hawaiian officials mistakenly warned the public in 2018 of an absent incoming ballistic missile. An employee of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency sent the missile alert to cell phones and broadcasters, which caused panic until the agency sent another message 38 minutes later, notifying people that it was a false alarm.

Pickering, which opened in 1971, was scheduled to be closed this year, but the provincial government committed to keeping it open until 2024. Decommissioning is scheduled to begin in 2028.

It generates 14% of the electricity in Ontario and, according to the Ontario Power Generation, is responsible for 4,500 jobs in the region.

The station has had several previous incidents. In 2011, a failure of the pump seal caused more than 73,000 liters of demineralized water to spill into Lake Ontario, although local authorities say there are no significant public health risks.

In 1994 the system was automatically shut down after 132 tonnes of water was spilled through a faulty valve. It was the first time that a Canadian nuclear reactor had to use its emergency cooling system to prevent the fuel from overheating.

Ontario Power “has a sophisticated and reliable notification process that we will follow up immediately in the unlikely event of an incident on the station,” said Chief Nuclear Officer Sean Granville. “I want to assure the public that there has been no incident on the ward and that the facility is working as planned.”

LAST STORIES: