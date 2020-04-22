Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to ban “assault-style weapons” after the multiple-hour firing attack that lasted Saturday night, Sunday morning, and left at least 18 dead. in Nova Scotia.

Buzzfeed reported that the attacker, Gabriel Wortman, was allegedly “looking for a significant other” when he started the killing joke. He used “a replica police vehicle and what appeared to be a Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform to remove random drivers and execute them on the spot.”

The Democratic press reported that authorities have yet to confirm that “assault-style weapons” were used in the attack, but Trudeau said he already planned to secure the ban. Their efforts to do so had simply been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau said: “I can say that we were about to introduce legislation to ban assault weapons across the country. It was interrupted when the pandemic struck Parliament, but we plan to move forward. to that extent and, possibly, to other measures when Parliament returns. “

On April 20, 2020, Breitbart News reported that University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org describes Canadian gun control as “restrictive”.

These controls include in-depth background checks that include third-party interviews, criminal and mental background checks, and couple interviews. The controls also include licensing requirements for weapon owners, with semi-automatic firearms and handguns that could only be licensed. There are also rules for storing guns and ammunition, among other things. And the right to hold and maintain weapons is “not guaranteed by law” in Canada.

Canadian authorities have yet to say how Wortman acquired his firearm.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.