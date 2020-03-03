[canadian-pm-opens-door-to-feasible-support-for-companies-strike-by-virus]



Canada’s Primary Minister Justin Trudeau speaks throughout a reception at the Prospectors and Builders Affiliation of Canada (PDAC) once-a-year convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March two, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government is open to the concept of encouraging firms which are struggling economic problems from a coronavirus outbreak, Key Minister Justin Trudeau explained on Tuesday, but did not give information.

“There will be impacts on Canadian organizations, on business owners, and we will constantly seem for means to lower that impression and most likely give aid the place aid is desired,” he explained to a televised information convention in Halifax.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)