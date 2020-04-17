Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke wanting forward to having shot at participating in pro soccer

Nathan Rourke is not fretting about his unsure soccer potential.

The Oakville, Ont., indigenous is suitable for both the NFL and CFL drafts this month adhering to a productive collegiate career at Ohio University. Not only is Rourke not sure about where by he’ll be up coming, there’s the make any difference of how several online games — if any — possibly league will engage in thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But instead than dwell upon that, the 6-foot-two, 209-pound quarterback is searching forward to noticing a childhood aspiration.

“You’d assume I’d be a lot more anxious about it,” Rourke said by way of telephone from Athens, Ohio. “There’s a lot of uncertainty with COVID appropriate now, which is just yet another matter I could probably get worried about.

“But I’m at peace with that. All I have at any time wanted since I was a kid was to perform professionally and have an opportunity to do so. Now that I experience like I’m so near, which is what is remarkable.”

Rourke, 21, completed 200-of-308 passes (64.9 per cent) for 2,820 yards with 20 TDs and 5 interceptions very last year. He capped his collegiate job leading the Redhawks earlier Nevada 30-21 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3.

Rourke was 9-of-17 passing for 144 yards even though hurrying for 87 yards on 10 carries, including a 35-yard TD run.

Around a few seasons and 39 career starts, Rourke was 526-of-895 passes (58.8 per cent) for 7,454 yards with 60 TDs and 20 interceptions. He ran for 2,639 yards (6.21-yard typical) and 49 touchdowns although adding three receptions for 20 yards and two TDs.

Rourke is also the only recipient of the Jon Cornish Trophy, given on a yearly basis to the top rated Canadian participant in the NCAA ranks. The award was established in 2017 and Rourke gained it the 1st two moments it was offered out (2018, ‘19). He’s a finalist once more this calendar year, with the winner becoming named future month.

Regardless of his stable psychological tactic, Rourke has experienced to deal with worries because of to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio University’s pro day slated for March 17 was cancelled, forcing Rourke to make virtual exercises and throwing classes available for all 32 NFL groups.

He’s also held virtual interviews with NFL and CFL golf equipment.

The NFL draft will be held next 7 days (Thursday-Saturday). The CFL’s celebration is April 30.

Rourke figures to both be a late-round NFL decide or indicator as an undrafted free agent. He’s also leaving the doorway large open to participating in in Canada but would desire to exhaust all solutions south of the border to start with.

CFL groups can only have only two quarterbacks on the energetic roster. A third would have to be written content biding his time on the exercise roster.

“He’s been a very successful soccer player and once again you have to recognize him and his agent are dialled in on the NFL, which is quite typical for a ton of guys this time of 12 months,” said Kyle Walters, the GM of the Gray Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “He’s tough, he’s actual physical, there’s a great deal to like about his activity.

“If and when he does make his way up to the CFL, he has a genuine shot.”

Canadian-born quarterbacks in the CFL are an endangered species. Last thirty day period, Brandon Bridge of Mississauga, Ont., retired immediately after 5 seasons to go after a occupation in law enforcement operate.

The 6-foot-five, 235-pound Bridge performed for Montreal (2015-16, 2019), Saskatchewan (2016-18) and B.C. (2019). He appeared in 69 job regular-season game titles and built 6 starts, 4 coming in 2018 with the Riders.

Bridge made his first pro begin in Montreal’s 30-24 extra time decline to Saskatchewan on Nov. 8, 2015. He grew to become the first Canadian quarterback to look in a CFL normal-season match given that Danny Brannagan in 2010.

In 2018, Bridge started off in Saskatchewan’s 23-18 West Division semifinal reduction to Winnipeg. That manufactured him the to start with Canuck playoff starter considering that Gerry Dattilio in 1984.

“When people today like Brandon Bridge were in the CFL, they ended up the inspiration for numerous young children and demonstrating you can do this,” Rourke said. “I’d look at it the very same way.

“There are not a lot of Canadian quarterbacks but the opportunity to be one and be equipped to make an impression not only for on your own but other people who’ll adhere to in your measures, that is actually amazing. I’d understand I’m taking part in not only for myself but also numerous other people who’d want to do what I’m accomplishing.”

Rourke claimed Ohio University has well prepared him nicely for professional soccer.

“One motive I picked Ohio was mainly because I imagined it established me up effectively,” Rourke explained. “Most of the plays we ran we did with two, from time to time 3 or four plays named at the line of scrimmage and then we’d modify into the one particular based on the most effective appear the defence was supplying us.

“That’s an NFL idea and it is already acquainted to me . . . not quite a few groups do that at the school amount.”

Rourke appears to be like back fondly on his time at Ohio College, but with a person exception.

“I believed we ended up the best staff in the MAC all 3 several years and we didn’t gain a MAC championship,” Rourke claimed. “That’s the a person issue which is likely to retain feeding on at me.”

But Rourke will have more than just a rooting desire when Ohio resumes chasing its initial MAC title because 1968. His more youthful brother, Kurtis, — a six-foot-three, 211-pound quarterback — was a freshman last calendar year.

“He’s his have participant,” Nathan Rourke mentioned. “I want to make certain he’s not going to be dwelling up to any anticipations and that he’s likely to pave his have way.

“I’ll be fired up to observe him. My biggest hope is he wins a championship since that would be something distinctive for him, the college and local community of Athens.”