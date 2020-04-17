Canadian soldiers volunteered in Quebec long-term care facilities

OTTAWA –

In response to a request from the Quebec government, the military will send medical personnel to assist in long-term care facilities in the states.

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the Canadian Army is coming to the aid, while searching for other assistance from the Red Cross and other special service personnel.

Quebec — which has seen the largest increase in COVID-19 rates across Canada and where large numbers of elderly people are inadequate — has asked for more support from the government with staff and staff. equipment.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the military will send approximately 125 members, including nurses, health professionals, and other supporters with training. health.

“They will assist doctors and patients in the community by managing the patient population, including the care of LTCF patients [long-term care facilities], assisting The combination of nursing care and employment with government messaging or state-of-the-art facilities benefits LTCFs employees, ”the office said in a statement. news release.

Beginning Friday, the communications and patrol officer was dispatched to Quebec to gather information for the next deployment.

This adds to the 80 Canadian citizens who have been deported to communities in northern Quebec.

The new service now comes after Thursday evening Trudeau phone calls with the administration, which has more information and offers government-to-government contracts on salaries important staff, like those in long-term care homes.

Earlier this week, Trudeau announced the government is working to pay for key employees who make less than $ 2,500 a month, because they are now facing difficult jobs.

According to a reading from the Prime Minister’s Office, all callers “agree on the urgent need to ensure that long-term care facilities have the resources they need to protect them.” health of their residents and staff. “

Nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada have been linked to long-term care homes, and the impact in areas of the new virus has been, as Trudeau put it, “severe. more “than the government” has ever hoped for, or more than we fear. ”

While speaking on the phone, federal, regional, and federal officials are also said to have come to the conclusion that physical, racial and environmental isolation is “essential.” shocked. ”

.