Canadian special forces are going back to work in Iraq, commander says

Canadian special forces are back to full employment in northern Iraq – but how long?

All joint operations between the US-led coalition against the Islamic State and the Iraqi security forces were suspended in early January following the targeted assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The perfectly clear resumption of specialized military training and assistance was confirmed by the Iraqi army at the end of last week because the country’s parliament had a deadline to select a new prime minister.

Maj-Gen. Peter Dawe, who is in charge of Canadian Special Forces Command, told CBC News Monday that his troops are back at work to help the Iraqis track down the remains of ISIS – but they are fully aware of the precarious political climate.

“The whole premise of our mission – to defeat Daesh – has not changed and Canadians must be aware of it,” said Dawe, with an alternate name for ISIS. “It is still a sensitive area at the moment in terms of interaction with the (Iraqi) government.”

Enter carefully

Following the drone attack that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis, the Iraqi parliament adopted a non-binding motion to eject foreign troops – a proposal that remains unresolved due to the absence of a stable government.

Dawe suggested that the coalition and Canadian troops enter cautiously, adding that they are “not blind” to the “complex situation” in Iraq as the country struggles with both political uncertainty and ongoing street protests.

Major General Peter Dawe speaks with reporters at a Canadian Special Operations Forces Command change of command ceremony in Ottawa on April 25, 2018. (Patrick Doyle / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“It is very important for the coalition to respect the wishes of the Iraqi government,” he said. “And so this return, the resumption of operations, happens very deliberately to ensure that it is perfectly aligned with what the government of Iraq has in mind.”

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Harjit Sajjan said that if the Iraqi parliament formally asked foreign troops to leave the country, Canada would withdraw its troops.

The prospect of the country’s politicians handling this question remained far away Monday after the President of Iraq came in and asked Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi to try to form a government and serve as prime minister.

Street protests

That decision led to immediate protests from ordinary Iraqis who say they are tired of corruption and Iranian influence in Baghdad.

Allawi, a former communications minister, is seen as little political, popular, or military, according to an analysis released Monday by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

Canadian forces are cooperating with Iraqi counter-terrorism units in Mosul, the country’s second largest city, largely abandoned in ruins after ISIS was driven into a major month-long battle.

They have taken important steps to help Iraqis develop their ability to track down extremists, Dawe said.

The mission focused on training Iraqi officers. The elite Canadian soldiers also help the Iraqis plan raids and sometimes follow them into the field to observe.

“Ultimately, it is our intention to make our Iraqi security personnel as independent as possible.” said Dawe. “We continue to review these parameters to help our partners become self-reliant and independent.”

In retaliation for killing Soleimani, Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles at the airbase in Erbil, which the Canadians used as a center of operations and a logistics center.

And although there were no Canadian casualties in that attack, some Canadian soldiers were moved from Iraq shortly before the attack, while tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated.

Dawe suggested that the withdrawn soldiers belonged to the separate but simultaneous NATO military training mission in Baghdad and were not part of his contingent.

Canadian special forces soldiers “were not particularly close” to the Iranian rocket attacks when they happened, he said.

“It was not an immediate threat to our people,” said Dawe. “There was concern for the well-being of our people, but it was neither excessive nor particularly close.”