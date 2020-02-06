Canadian teenagers found negative for coronavirus under HKL watch | Malaysia

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the 17-year-old Canadian girl admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) due to a possible infection of the 2019 nCoV coronavirus has received the all-clear today. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

“The good news is that it was rated negative. She has been released and reasonable precautions have been taken, ”he said at a press conference during a daily Coronavirus 2019 nCoV update at his ministry.

The girl came to Malaysia from Indonesia on February 4. Previously, she had lived in Shanghai, China, for 15 years.

She was sent to HKL yesterday morning after a collapse in downtown Kuala Lumpur. According to initial reports, she had symptoms of respiratory disease.

There are currently 14 cases of the dreaded virus originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Malaysia, which affects four Malaysians.

Earlier, Dzulkefly announced the first local broadcast to affect a 40-year-old woman believed to have received the virus from her brother when they met in their home state of Kedah during the Chinese New Year holidays.