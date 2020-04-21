Canadians are crying after the country’s worst shooting death, which leaves at least 18 dead

Canadians today mourned the shock looting that left at least 18 dead in rural communities across Nova Scotia, after a gunman disguised as a policeman opened fire on people bullied in their homes, setting homes on the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, also died in the attack yesterday. Police did not provide a motive for the killing.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Inspector Chris Leather told a news conference that police are expecting to find more victims when they are able to combine through all the crime scenes, some of which have been left in fiery ruins.

Leather said police teams were spreading at 16 crime scenes in central and northern Nova Scotia. He said some of the victims know Wortman and some don’t.

“We are relatively confident that we have identified all the crime scenes. However, we could not fully examine all the crime scenes,” Cuero said. “We have had five structure fires, most of these homes, and we believe there may have been casualties still in the remains of those homes burned to the ground.”

The dead included a police officer. Another officer was wounded by a gun and recovered at home, Ledo said.

“The 18 innocent lives lost will be remembered throughout Canada’s history,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted how close Nova Scotia is.

“The vast majority of Nova Scotians will have a direct connection with one or more of the victims. The whole province and country are saddened now as we understand something unimaginable,” Trudeau told an earlier news conference.

“The pandemic will prevent us from mourning together in person, but a vigil will take place almost to celebrate the lives of the victims,” ​​Trudeau said, adding that it will be held on NZT via a Facebook group on Saturday.

Trudeau asked the media to avoid mentioning the attacker’s name or displaying his photo.

“Don’t give this person the gift of slander,” he said.

The 12-hour robbery began in rural Portapique, about 100 km north of Halifax, where police told residents to lock their doors and stay in their attics. The city, like everything in Canada, joined government counseling to stay home from the coronavirus pandemic and most victims were in their homes when the attack began.

Contestant Heidi Stevenson.

Several bodies were later found inside and outside one house on Portapique Beach Rd, the street where the suspect lived, authorities said.

Bodies were also found at several other locations within a 50km area of ​​the neighborhood where the shootings began, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began to attack by accident.

Authorities said the suspected gunman was wearing a police uniform at one point and made his car look like a cruiser from Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“His ability to move through the undisturbed province certainly benefited greatly from the fact that he had a vehicle that looked identical to any marked police car,” Cuero said, adding that the gunman also wore a police uniform or a lot. good copy.

He said at one point the suspect was forced to abandon his car and then carjack other cars to continue “circulating around the steps of the province in front of our investigators.”

Authorities believe he acted alone. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said he was not well known to police and no note of the suspect was found. She said police are still studying the crime scenes to determine what weapons were used.

According to his high school yearbook, Wortman has long had a fascination with the mountains. “Gabe’s future may include being an RCMP officer,” the yearbook said.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force.

Also among the dead was school teacher Lisa McCully, who worked at a local elementary school. President of Nova Scotia Teachers Union President Paul Wozney said. “Our hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary,” he said.

The death toll in Canada’s worst shooting range rose to 18, not including the gunman driving a fake police vehicle during the rampage https://t.co/W2nktoQCtC

– Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) April 20, 2020

Two health care workers in local nursing homes were also among those killed, according to Von Canada, a long-standing healthcare company that identified them as Heather O’Brien, an authorized practice nurse, and Kristen Beaton, an ongoing nurse.

Wortman, who owned dentistry in the town of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part time in Portapique, according to residents of the township.

Police initially said Wortman was arrested Sunday at a service station in Enfield, outside Halifax, but later said he was dead. It was unclear how, and they did not provide further details, though one police officer said there was once an exchange of guns between the suspect and police.

Wortman is listed as a dentist – a dentist – in the town of Dartmouth, near Halifax, according to the Nova Scotia Society of Dentistry website.

Atlantic Denture Clinic, the practice that Wortman owned, was closed last month due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Leather, the police inspector, said authorities were investigating whether the attack had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic, but so far no link has been found.

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World