Canadians do not allow the Coral Princess to ship because of the new CDC rules

Canadians remained aboard the COVID-19-hit Coral Princess cruise ship on Sunday, a full day after several passengers were allowed to land on dry land.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control of the United States say that traveling passengers should not board aboard airplanes has limited who is allowed from the ship, Princess Cruises told a statement, adding that only those with chartered flights could board.

“Unfortunately this will result in further delays in travel and forward travel for many guests as we work through complex, challenging and unfortunate situations,” the statement said.

The only ones bound for Australia, the U.K. and California was allowed to leave the ship.

North Vancouver resident Sanford Osler said he and his wife are more than ready to go home, and they hope the federal government can help speed up the process.

“The Princess says they will try to arrange a chartered flight for us, but we are calling on Canada to send an airplane for us,” Osler said in an email.

The couple was among 97 Canadian passengers aboard, leaving Santiago, Chile, on March 5 and landing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., On Friday.

Osler said the last time he was on dry land was March 13, and passengers were confined to their rooms for almost a week.

“We’re still healthy but we want to get off this ship and go home,” said Osler, 70.

Two people aboard were killed, and 12 tested positive for COVID-19, Princess Cruises said. Many more are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Global Affairs said Sunday that apart from the Coral Princess, it knew 49 Canadian passengers and eight Canadian crew on seven ships.

It said it did not know any of the people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cruise ships have been hot for the novel coronavirus since February, when the largest outbreak in mainland China was aboard the Diamond Princess, also operated by Princess Cruises.

Diamond Princess was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, due to the virus. Eventually, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard were infected with what experts say was public-health failure. They cited close quarters and frequent socialization as contributing to the spread.

The federal government later evacuated 129 Canadians from a shipwreck and took them to eastern Ontario for quarantine in February. 21, but 47 Canadians infected with the virus had to stay in Japan for treatment.

Most recently, Canadians on MS Zaandam and MS Rotterdam, arrived in Canada on a plane boarded by Holland America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2020.