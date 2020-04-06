Canadians Fight With N95 N95 Exhaust Exhaust

(TORONTO) – The Canadian provincial prime minister who stormed tens of thousands of US planes after the 9/11 attack accused US President Donald Trump on Sunday after Trump refrained from issuing some N95 protection cards. to Canada.

The conservative president of a province compared him to one of the holiday family while leaving another to starve. But one prime minister said he reminded him of 1939 and 1940, when Canada was at war with racism in the world while the United States was in its early years.

Canadians all over the country expressed their dismay and discontent that their neighbors and allies were blocking imports from the United States to ensure they remained in the United States during the outbreak. Canadian health professionals – like those in the United States – are in desperate need of masks that provide additional protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball says one of the biggest lessons in humanity is that in times of crisis you will never stop being human.

Ball said “I’m saddened by the recent incident of President Trump of the United States is a scandal,” Ball said. “I cannot believe for the second time that in a time of crisis that President Trump will even consider banning essential health products to Canada.”

Ball noted that in 2001, more than 6,600 passengers landed in Gander, Newfoundland, a city of 10,000 without warning when more than 200 planes were diverted to Canada following an attack on the United States.

Flight crews filled Gander’s offices, so passengers were taken to schools, fire stations, churches. Canadian troops flew in 5,000 cots. Featured stores offer blankets, coffee machines, baked goods. Local residents have provided food, clothing, drinks, toys and mobile banks for free calls.

“Newfoundland and Labrador will never leave humanity. We will not hesitate for a second if we repeat what we did on 9-11. We will do it again,” Ball said.

“This is a time for us to work together to keep our residents safe and safe from the COVID-19 no matter where they live or the passport they hold.”

Former Gander Mayor Claude Elliott also said he was disappointed.

“I understand that the United States is going through a tough time, especially in New York, and they need a lot of commodities, but we’re fighting an enemy that is not one country, it’s the world at large,” Elliott said. “And when we come to those times of tragedy in our lives, we need everyone to help each other. ″

Trump used his powers under the Securities Act of 1950 to direct the government to obtain a “fair” amount of N95 shareholders from 3M located in the state of Minnesota. He also sought to stop the issuance of such disasters, also known as lenders, although 3M issued a statement saying it could have “humanitarian implications” for health care workers in Canada and Latin America. The company says the possibility of retaliation from other countries could result in fewer mask sales in the United States.

Ontario’s conservative prime minister also expressed his displeasure.

“Like one of your family members (he said), ‘OK, you’re going to go hungry and we’re going to have some other food.’ ‘I’m very sad right now, “Ford said Saturday.” We have a good relationship with the Americans and are they pulling these shenanigans? It will not be allowed. ”

Alberta’s Prime Minister Jason Kenney, a conservative, recalls anger from the beginning of World War II: “The United States was two-to-three years old and initially rejected Canada’s supply of goods and services.” England leading the war. at the time, ”he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken a diplomatic stance, saying on Sunday he was confident that Canada could import the N95 spot from the United States despite a ban from the country saying he would talk to Trump in the coming days.

Trudeau noted that Canada has provided the United States with a wide range of products, including a portion of the machine for the N-masters masks, test kits and gloves. Also, Canadian doctors work in the United States.

Trudeau had earlier said that Canada would not bring retaliation measures against the United States.

“I’m confident that we can deal with that and look forward to talking to the president in the next few days,” Trudeau said.

