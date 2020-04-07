Canadians plan to open boxes of boxes to help prevent the spread of the disease

TORONTO –

Some Canadians are opening their mailboxes more efficiently to help prevent the spread of TH-19 virus and to protect mailers who are still working in the event of a collision. the point.

London, Ont. resident Melanie Edwards, whose husband Shawn Edwards is a messenger with the Canada Post, took to Facebook to post pictures of her mailbox opened by a stick.

“Hey man my hubby is still sending mail. He told me some people keep the mailbox open with mail so people don’t have to touch the mailbox,” read the mail. “If everyone could find this way it would be great to help keep all mailers male and female safe! Spread the word.”

Melanie Edwards said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca that she and Shawn were concerned about her illness while leaving the job.

Melanie said “It’s always been after our feelings that, as much as we’ve been isolated, we’re still not 100 percent safe … He always has the time to take it. into the house, ”Melanie said.

“When my husband told me that a few people had done this to him … I immediately went out and made it to our mailbox and posted it on Facebook to other people to know about it. , ”he added.

According to findings in the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus responsible for making COVID-19 stay on the cardboard for 24 hours. The study reported that the lifespan of COVID-19 on the list varies for several hours or for several days. The new coronavirus was present on the copper surface for up to four hours upon application and up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.

The Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC) warns that products shipped in or outside Canada may be contaminated but say the risk of contamination from the imports is little. The CDC also said that the US had not seen any cases of COVID-19 associated with foreign products but said the surface contamination was potential.

Shawn Edwards, who has worked for the Canada Post for about two years, told CTVNews.ca that he has seen an increase in box openings on his crossing over the past few weeks and even more because of his women made public about it.

“It’s safer, but it’s better for the community to come together to help,” Shawn said. “We understand it’s cloudy-weather, but it’s nice to see everyone doing a little bit to help.”

Last week, a representative of Canada’s Workers asked Canadians to empty their boxes to help prevent the spread of NO-19.

The Union of Canada (CUPW) says cleaning and disinfecting daily, including handles and knobs, will help keep shipper safe.

Shawn said that although only a small percentage of the boxes on his street were open, he said it was safer than the antibiotics for them.

Shawn said his mailbox has also been introduced to safe new methods for his staff including keys, cars, and mailboxes. However, he said this had “only increased in 4 to 5 business days.”

Melanie said that, since announcing her mailbox, she has seen other people take to social media to share their photos to spread the word.

“It’s nice to see something go viral helping others,” Melanie said. “It’s great to watch.”

However, Melanie said she also saw some of the returns. Some Facebook users point out that while the move is more effective against Canada Post Staff, they have said it is doing little to its customers.

Canada Post announced in March that it would reduce services and would not allow people to sign packages at their door for the safety of staff and buyers when the road was closed. contagious.

“People are trusting the mailing process to get the business going and get the essentials for their home,” CUPW president Jan Simpson said in a news release. “They need to know if their books are safe. It’s important we do everything we can, and we will pay close attention when the situation unfolds every day.”

.