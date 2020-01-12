Canadians received an emergency alert for an incident at a nuclear power plant. It was accidentally broadcast, the facility says

Loading...

According to the Ontario Power Generation, an emergency message was mistakenly sent to the residents of the Canadian province of Ontario, who had warned of an “incident” at a nuclear power plant.

At around 7:20 am on Sunday morning, an “incident” was reported at the Pickering nuclear power plant near Toronto, prompting the government to send an emergency alarm to local residents. The bulletin, which was mailed to people within 10 kilometers of the nuclear power plant, did not contain any details about the incident.

“There was no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station, and emergency personnel responded to the situation. People near the Pickering nuclear power plant do NOT need to take any protective measures at this time, ”said a mobile alarm seen by CNN.

The Province of Ontario urged residents to contact the local media for more information and instructions.

Shortly afterwards, the officials said that the warning had been sent in error.

“There is no danger to the public or the environment,” said Ontario Power Generation in a tweet that aired at 8:06 a.m.

“There was no event, the message was accidentally sent,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesman for the Ontario Provincial Police, told CNN.

The mistake angered some Ontario residents.

“Someone has to be held accountable for this. This is a completely unacceptable use of the #Alert emergency system. They were waking up the entire province in fear, “said a man on Twitter.

The Pickering nuclear power plant, about 45 km east of Toronto, has six nuclear reactors and, according to its website, covers around 14% of Ontario’s electricity needs. The station is expected to remain operational until 2024.

CNN has asked the company, the Ontario Police Department and the provincial government for more information.