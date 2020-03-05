[canary-wharf-stay:-updates-as-london-underground-station-evacuated-after-reports-of-smoke]

Canary Wharf station has been evacuated immediately after one particular of the quite a few escalators at the station was seen cigarette smoking.

The busy East London station serving the business enterprise hub was evacuated at around 11am on a chaotic weekday morning.

London Fireplace Brigade confirmed they were being referred to as to the scene at 10.07am on Thursday (March five) to reviews of smoke from an escalator.

Two fire engines remain at the scene even though firefighters reply.

A fireplace alarm rang out across the station as all men and women in the station building, which include those people in outlets in the station were evacuated.

Jubilee line trains are also reportedly not halting at the station.

Transport for London has been contacted for extra details.

