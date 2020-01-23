Flights inside and outside Canberra Airport remained on the ground as two bushfires continue to cover the region with heavy smoke.

The Pialligo flame has hit an industrial recycling center near Queanbeyan and the authorities are evacuating workers from the nearby Brindabella industrial area.

Passengers should check with their airline before heading to the airport, which remains open to help fight fires, a spokeswoman for 9news.com.au said.

Passengers who think they are affected by the delays should check with their airline before flying to the airport.

“Canberra Airport Terminal was not evacuated. Incoming and departing flights are affected. Please contact your airline for the latest information, ”said the airport on Twitter.

Smoke can be seen near the airport, planes are wrapped in smoke.

ACT police have announced several road closures in the region and advised drivers to avoid the airport area.

Water bombs are used to try to control the fire.

The airport website says: “All flights are currently canceled. Please contact your airline for more information. “

Flights to and from Canberra Airport were discontinued when two bush fires burned in the ACT.

Footage posted on social media shows flames at Brindabella Business Park in Molongo near the airport.

The two fires that burned near the airport – the Kallaroo fire and the Pialligo redwood forest fire – have joined forces.

It’s now called beard fire.

People in Beard, Harman, Oaks Estate, Crestwood, Pialligo and Brindabella Business Park are advised to follow the beard warning and information.

It is one of several flames burning over NSW and ACT when temperatures rise this afternoon.