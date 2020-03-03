cancelcon:-dave-chappelle,-kevin-hart,-martin-lawrence-and-jamie-foxx-to-headline-netflix-is-a-joke-fest

(L-R): Dave Chappelle comes for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Kevin Hart comes for the Entire world Premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level” in Hollywood on December 9, 2019. Martin Lawrence attends ‘Bad Boys For Life’ photocall on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Jamie Foxx attends the American Black Movie Competition Honors Awards Ceremony on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alex Edelman (AFP via Getty Photos), Jean-Baptiste Lacroix (AFP through Getty Visuals), Carlos Alvarez (Getty Illustrations or photos), Amy Sussman (Getty Pictures)

When on a time in comedy folklore, the huge negative monster recognized as Terminate Tradition was defeated by the marketing prowess of the Netflix Knight.

In all seriousness, Netflix seriously has been likely ham with their comedy content, lobbing tens of millions of dollars toward stand-up specials and dedicating an overall campaign to the comedy style known as Netflix Is A Joke. Now, the booming streaming system is announcing an overall festival—aptly titled the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.



The competition, which takes spot April 27 to May possibly 3, will characteristic “stand-up exhibits, distinctive events and activations with Netflix comedians and artists from all-around the world.” Between the black-ass headliners are Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx. Signing up for the lineup will be comedians these kinds of as Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock, Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes (who will be headlining as part of STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration), Marlon Wayans, Gina Yashere and more.



Get that, terminate tradition! In reality, offered that comedy has evolved (or devolved) into waxing philosophical on the idea of terminate tradition, I hereby nickname this competition the Terminate Culture Convention or “CancelCon,” for shorter.

For each Netflix’s press release:



Anchoring the Netflix is a Joke Fest is the May well 3rd closing night inaugural edition of The Corridor, a to start with-of-its-variety hall of fame honoring the greats of stand-up comedy. Today’s major names in comedy which includes Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and a lot more will pay out homage to and induct comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams.

“It’s our honor to renovate LA for one 7 days into the funniest spot on earth,” Netflix Chief Written content Officer Ted Sarandos claimed in a assertion. “This competition is a special celebration of the art of comedy, and the job it performs in reflecting our lives and defining tradition. It is a opportunity for comedy fans to appear alongside one another and see their favourite artists as perfectly as find new kinds, and for us to be able to share the electrical power and exhilaration of the pageant in Los Angeles with Netflix members all-around the globe.”



As for the debut festival’s locale, shenanigans “will acquire position across more than 20 venues in Los Angeles, which include the Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theatre, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo and a lot more, with significantly of the festival principally centered in Hollywood.”



Decide on pre-sale tickets for the Netflix Is A Joke Fest will go on sale on March 3 and basic general public tickets will go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Also, 11 of the shows will be recorded to be viewed on Netflix at a afterwards day. For additional info, head to netflixisajoke.com.