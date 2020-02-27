Cancellation of travel, loss of revenue: virus hits business hard

The global spread of the new coronavirus has been devastating to companies as they paused production, meetings, events, and business trips. The latest development status is shown below.

Markets: The market is falling sharply again. Dow and S & P fell 4.4% on Thursday and Treasury yields fell to record lows. This is a sign of vigilance among traders. After the turmoil in Asia, investors have sold their shares more aggressively in Europe. In Europe, the index fell more than 3%. The airline’s share was down 10%.

FACEBOOK GATHERING: Facebook says F8, the developer’s annual meeting, will be canceled. The show was scheduled to take place May 5-6 in San Jose, California. The company says it is planning other ways to get the developer community together, including live streams, locally hosted events, and videos. Last year’s F8 attracted over 5,000 people from around the world. Facebook has announced that it will donate $ 500,000 to organizations serving San Jose residents.

Profit Warning: AB, the world’s largest brewer, reported a significant decrease in demand in China, resulting in an estimated loss of $ 285 million so far. According to PayPal, the outbreak now expects 2020 revenues to move toward the lower end of the range from $ 4,788 million to $ 4.84 billion. Frankfurt Airport offers staff unpaid vacations or temporary reductions in working hours as a way to manage the costs of a sharp decline in air traffic.

Business Travel: Nespresso, a Swiss food giant that manufactures Nespresso, KitKat and San Pellegrino, has instructed 291,000 employees worldwide to stay off the road until March 15th. L’Oréal, a French cosmetics maker with 86,000 employees and owning the Maybelline and Lancome brands, has announced a similar ban until March 31.

Airfare: JetBlue Airways exempts up to $ 200 extra if you change or cancel a ticket purchased by March 11 on a trip scheduled before June 1st. Evolving coronavirus concerns. Delta, American, and United previously suspended flights to China, so if you delay or cancel your trip to China, South Korea, or Italy and book another flight within a certain amount of time, you will be charged a change fee. Can be avoided.

China: Small businesses, mostly private companies, which are driving the Chinese economy, have resumed operations at one-third of their normal level after factories, stores and restaurants were closed due to virus protection, the authorities said. Announced. The ruling Communist Party has expressed confidence that 18 million SMEs in China are recovering rapidly. This category includes most privately owned restaurants, factories, stores and other businesses that are creating new jobs and wealth in China.

Technical concerns: Technology research firm IDC forecasts that shipments of desktops, notebooks and tablets will fall by 9% in 2020. A plant in China that manufactures critical PC components has been affected by a prolonged shutdown, with supply tightening in the second quarter. The new forecast comes the day after Microsoft announces that it will not meet its revenue targets that already took uncertainty into account. Meanwhile, IDC reports that smartphone shipments are already declining due to slower innovation, with a 2% drop this year. The biggest impact will be in the first half of the year, with shipments expected to fall by nearly 11% and workers will gradually return to Chinese factories that manufacture phones.

