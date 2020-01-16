Cancer contributed to the death of ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff

(CNN) – It was a big shock to college soccer fans when ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday. But now we learn more about why he died so suddenly.

After his autopsy, Aschoff’s fiancé said they found that he had fourth-stage non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the lungs, an aggressive type of cancer that is undetectable until advanced.

(1/9) Hi everyone, Katy again – this will be my last post on Edward’s social media. I wanted to provide an update about Edward’s death that could help people process it and make a little more sense of what happened. pic.twitter.com/6x7HPsZqZn

– Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) January 16, 2020

When Aschoff died, he was diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia and HLH, which affect the immune system.

His fiancé explained that both pneumonia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma can trigger HLH. All of this together led to his decline and ultimately his death.

LATEST SPORTS STORIES:

Related content