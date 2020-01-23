Cancer scammers claim to be adopted by the Melbourne group

Cancer fraudster Belle Gibson’s shocking video shows that she was “adopted” by a Melbourne-based Ethiopian community group.

The video, which Shabo Media posted on Facebook in October, shows the fraudster in a headscarf, who discusses a political situation in Oromo, Ethiopia in detail.

The vision was discovered a day after the 28-year-old’s house in Northcote was ransacked and assets seized, part of the $ 500,000 fine she had falsely received for dieting and alternative therapies to cure brain tumors had to recover.

Belle Gibson claims to have been adopted by an Ethiopian community. (Nine)

In the eleven-minute interview, Gibson calls himself ‘Sabontu’ and speaks extensively about the ongoing plight of Oromo.

She often speaks the national language and speaks the cultural idioms, terms and words in a unique accent in the interview.

“My heart is deeply embedded in the Oromo people,” she said.

“I feel blessed to be adopted by you.”

Gibson announced that her commitment to the Oromo community began volunteering four years ago.

She describes the African country as her “home” and thanks the “Lord” and “Allah”.

“My heart is as invested as yours and your family’s,” said Gibson.

“I see no difference in your fight and the fight I have for the liberation of Oromo.”

The fraudster said it was the “character” and “values” of the Ethiopian people that drew them to the Melbourne group.

“I think that was a gift, a blessing that your people gave me, but also a blessing from our Lord,” she said.

“I was very interested in the community because I saw the character and values ​​of your people and felt completely adopted by your people through the rites of Oromo.”

Gibson also talks about the oppression the Oromo have faced for centuries and discusses “solutions” to the political upheavals.

“I think we are all confident and hope for change after hundreds of years of oppression,” said Gibson.

“Defend yourself, defend your honor, defend your identity.”

The federal court sentenced Gibson to a fine of $ 410,000 in 2017 after she was found guilty of misleading and misleading behavior.

Gibson made hundreds and thousands of dollars with her cookbook The Whole Pantry, apps, and a social media empire after claiming natural therapies and diets cured her brain tumor.

A spokeswoman for Consumer Affairs Victoria confirmed that they would continue to pursue Gibson until their $ 500,000 debt was fully repaid.