Cancer survival rates continue to improve, but many women still ignore smear tests

Cancer survival rates in the Netherlands continue to improve, according to new studies by the Dutch cancer registration authority IKNL.

Two thirds of people diagnosed with cancer in 2013 were still alive five years later, an increase of two percentage points over the previous year. In 1989, when registration started for the first time, only 42% of people diagnosed with cancer survived for five years or more.

Faster and better diagnoses and more effective treatment have led to an improvement in survival rates that have most significantly improved in breast, prostate, colon, kidney and esophageal cancer. Survival rates have also risen for various types of blood cancer and lymph node cancer.

“In 1989, the survival rate for esophageal cancer was 8%, now it’s 23%,” said the researchers. The survival rate of lung cancer has also increased to around 21%. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the Netherlands.

In the meantime, the public health institute RIVM has told NOS that no improvement in the low admission rate among women for swab examinations is expected to test for early signs of cervical cancer.

According to the IKNL, 57.6% of women now respond to a test call that is available to all women over 30 years of age.

“We don’t know why there was a sharp drop to 58% in 2017,” said RIVM spokesman Jaan van Delden. “Studies show that women are positive about screening and understand its meaning. However, a large proportion, especially women aged 30 to 50, do not take part. “

self-test

Even the introduction of self-tests did not help reverse the decline. About 7% of women use a self-test.

In the Netherlands, 200 women die each year from cervical cancer, 800 women are diagnosed and 5,000 women suffer from an early stage of the disease.

“Without the HPV vaccination for girls and early detection, these numbers would double,” said Jacqueline van Dijk, chairwoman of the Olijf Foundation, to NOS.

