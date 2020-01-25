Cancer survivor in Los Angeles training to face Mount Everest

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Laurie Adami is preparing for the adventure of a lifetime.

“I am flying to Kathmandu in Nepal and embarking on a three-week trip to the Mount Everest base camp, which is approximately 18,000 feet,” said Adami.

Everest will be a tough climb, but the 60-year-old Los Angeles native has overcome greater challenges. In 2006, Adami was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s follicular lymphoma stage IV.

“This doctor said to me:” Oh you know what you have is incurable but it is treatable, it is not curable and there is really only one chemotherapy for that and I give you 50% you’re lucky to be alive in two years, “” recalls Adami.

At the time, Adami said that her son was only five years old and that she did not want to leave him without mom. So Adami turned to an oncologist who gave her a chance to fight.

“In 12 years, I have had seven different therapies. Six of them have not worked and unfortunately six times I have relapsed,” said Adami.

With no other options available, Adami was placed in a clinical trial for a revolutionary new treatment that would allow her own immune system to attack her cancer.

“I was in a clinical trial at UCLA in 2018 to receive a new immunotherapy called CAR-T that finally put my disease in remission.”

18 months later, Adami remains free from cancer and awards funding to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for research into his life-saving treatment.

“They have donated more than a billion dollars to date to blood cancer research,” she said.

She is now giving back by training for Everest as a member of the Climb-2-Cure team in training from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to raise funds to support the organization’s mission.

“People like Laurie help us raise vital funds that we reinvest in these programs,” said Dr. Louis Degennaro, President and CEO of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since its founding 70 years ago, LLS has invested nearly $ 1.3 billion to fund research into revolutionary treatments and therapies.

At each step, Adami focuses on recovering her strength and hoping to cope with her own cancer diagnosis. In April, she will travel to Nepal where she and her team will travel to Everest base camp.

“I kind of see it as a parallel to where we are in cancer research. We are not finished, we are not at the top, we are halfway there. We have made a lot of progress but it there is still a lot to do, “said Adami.

If you would like to donate to Adami’s fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, click the link.

