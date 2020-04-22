Candace Cameron Bure says watching her is her hardest work

Candace Cameron Bure just decided about his time “The Vision.”

The “Fuller House” star is the only one to watch the morning show for two seasons from 2015-2016, with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Raven-Symone, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedidiah Bila and Sunny Hostin at different times during the trip.

He left the show shortly after the Raven, citing his work on Netflix’s “Full House” rehearsals, other TV projects and a regular bicoast tour as his reason for coming out.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said in a recent interview with Modern home. “It helped me grow a lot, but it was the hardest job I had to spend.”

He said in his release that the continuation of all political history was “exhausted,” and noted that the conservative POV made it “harder” to get his opinion back to a more liberal audience and chair. “You always feel like you’re fighting to voice your opinion,” he added.

Upgraded, Bure said it would go down for more talk shows in the future – but that would be “a little lighter and more enjoyable” than the ABC series.

He also spoke to the newspaper about the end of “Fuller House,” which will end after the final nine episodes of this year. Noting that the last few episodes were “tough”, Bure said he was proud that many people knew him as a character from the series.

“If It Were” D.J. Tanner and everyone’s sister, I will be happy and happy, “she said.” Full House and Fuller House have brought so much joy, comfort, and love to so many people. There is nothing else I want to interact with except for something nice and beautiful. I embrace the show as an adult as I put it before when I was 10 years old. “

