[Candace Owens Bizarrely Labels Sanders the ‘Best Racist,’ Warns Black Voters Bernie Will Be An additional LBJ—Who Handed the Civil Legal rights Act]

In a weird rant about the Democratic main, conservative gadfly Candace Owens labeled present-day front-runner Bernie Sanders “the finest racist on the left” and warned African-American voters that the self-described democratic socialist would flip out to be “LBJ 2.,” alluding to the president who passed the landmark Civil Legal rights and Voting Rights Acts in the 1960s.

In a discussion with civil rights legal professional Leo Terrell on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Owens started by slamming former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and predicted his campaign was doomed due to the fact of his previous racist comments and NYPD’s unconstitutional stop-and-frisk policing policy, which President Donald Trump has also strongly endorsed. But she then turned her sights on Sanders.

“The excellent racist, the best racist on the left, by the way, is Bernie Sanders mainly because he pretends to be their good friend, he lies to black America’s deal with,” Owens then claimed of someone who was regularly arrested throughout the 1960s at civil legal rights protests and attended the 1963 March on Washington. “He understands he is heading to be the 1 like Lyndon Baines Johnson, he’s Lyndon Baines Johnson 2., who is heading to enact insurance policies that are likely to hurt black America for the subsequent 100 many years when he smiles in their faces and he takes the bait.”

At this outlandish claim, backed up by no proof from Owens, Terrell threw up his fingers in exasperation.

“Laura, Laura, did she converse about Lyndon Baines Johnson…and the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act?!” Terrell sputtered in disbelief. “OK, she dropped me.”

