[Candace Owens Warns Black Voters ‘Best Racist’ Bernie Will Be Yet another LBJ—Who Handed the Civil Legal rights Act]

In a strange rant about the Democratic major, conservative gadfly Candace Owens labeled existing front-runner Bernie Sanders “the best racist on the left” and warned African-American voters that the self-explained democratic socialist would turn out to be “LBJ two.,” alluding to the president who handed the landmark Civil Legal rights and Voting Legal rights Functions in the 1960s.

In a debate with civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Owens commenced by slamming previous New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg and predicted his campaign was doomed mainly because of his past racist comments and NYPD’s unconstitutional quit-and-frisk policing coverage, which President Donald Trump has also strongly endorsed. But she then turned her sights on Sanders.

“The excellent racist, the ideal racist on the still left, by the way, is Bernie Sanders mainly because he pretends to be their friend, he lies to black America’s confront,” Owens then claimed of another person who was commonly arrested throughout the 1960s at civil legal rights protests and attended the 1963 March on Washington. “He is aware he is likely to be the a single like Lyndon Baines Johnson, he’s Lyndon Baines Johnson 2., who is going to enact insurance policies that are going to damage black The usa for the upcoming 100 yrs when he smiles in their faces and he takes the bait.”

At this outlandish assert, backed up by no evidence from Owens, Terrell threw up his fingers in exasperation.

“Laura, Laura, did she talk about Lyndon Baines Johnson…and the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act?!” Terrell sputtered in disbelief. “OK, she missing me.”

To justify her incendiary, ahistorical argument, Owens later posted a legislative criticism of LBJ as properly as allegedly racist quotation of his on Twitter. But her very first claim, which is genuine, was immediately called out as highly deceptive, given that it notably leaves out the period wherever Johnson, as Senate The greater part Chief, spearheaded the passage of two early civil rights charges (1957 and 1960), disproving her argument. Johnson is also credited with helping to conserve the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act when its fate appeared in doubt. And the quotation she cites of LBJ using the n-word to insult black voters as staying naive is a years-old apocryphal claim that has minor to no evidence to again it up.

Lyndon B. Johnson, though in Congress for 20 many years, voted in opposition to Each and every Solitary civil rights invoice set prior to him. He only signed the Civil Legal rights Act mainly because he was pressured to, as President.

He was a racist, for this reason “I’ll have those n*ggers voting Democrat for the up coming 200 years”. https://t.co/JaajEBPdie — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 18, 2020

LBJ not only voted for the Civil Rights Functions of 1957 and 1960 he aided guarantee their passage as Senate Vast majority Chief. As president he took JFK’s monthly bill, stalled in Congress, produced it *significantlymore powerful and pushed it to passage. Also, your LBJ estimate is faux.https://t.co/CrbOdmuhOA — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 18, 2020

Observe the video above, via Fox News.