Candidate Announces Application for Ron Kind’s Congress Seat

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 / 10:27 AM CST / Updated: January 23, 2020 / 10:27 AM CST

Another challenger has rallied against Democrat Ron Kind to secure a place in Congress.

John Garske is the third Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district. The other two are Kevin Ruscher and Brandon Cook.

Garske is a conservative pledge to protect health care, the second amendment, and the constitution.

Garske fights across the Chippewa Valley and shows his strong support for President Donald Trump.

Garske stopped at the VFW post on Starr Avenue on Wednesday.

Garske lives in River Falls and is a businessman, advisor and veteran. He says his platform includes reducing government spending, reducing drug costs, and ensuring that people keep their health benefits.

Garske believes that many mistakes are made in Congress. He said he plans to change this by first supporting President Trump.

“Almost everyone I spoke to in the district sees this impeachment as what it is. It’s politically biased and nonsensical, and it wastes millions and millions of our tax dollars. There are a lot of concerns and it has to change, ”said John Garske.