[candidates-for-5th-district-supervisor-share-aims-for-kern-county-ahead-of-kget-stay-debate]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The 5 candidates in the race for fifth district supervisor shared their goals for Kern County Wednesday.

LETICIA PEREZ:

Incumbent 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez is experiencing a obstacle from four hopefuls searching for to stand for the district which signifies substantially of south and east Bakersfield.

Perez, who has served as supervisor given that 2013, reported her part in appropriating grant cash for initiatives like the soon-to-be-completed South Bakersfield Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary College and neighboring Belle Terrace Park restoration prepare demonstrate her determination to the district.

“I experience extremely loved and supported by this neighborhood and my voters due to the fact I know they know how hard we have labored to provide real possibilities for people, for working men and women, for normal Kern County persons,” she stated.

“People question me, ‘Perez, you’re heading up versus four adult males on election working day,’ and I like to remind them I’m going up in opposition to 4 males just about every Tuesday and I assume I do alright,” she ongoing with a chuckle.

BEN VALDEZ:

Ben Valdez, a realtor with Miramar Worldwide, is complicated Perez for the seat.

“Is our district superior off currently than it was 4 several years ago? Sad to say, it’s not,” he explained.

Valdez stated he wishes to deliver employee coaching alternatives for those people who phone the 5th district household — a district he feels has been neglected.

“If you stay in the fifth district, you understand we are a total mess correct now. It is unlucky that when you have just one incumbent likely in opposition to 4 diverse men and women, that speaks volumes in by itself that will need to be modified.”

DAVID ABBASI:

David Abbasi, a businessman, entrepreneur, and coordinator, reported if elected, he would prioritize county staff.

“I’m going to give the county personnel raises. We’re going to make certain we prevent ready money, so that we can find the money for it,” he mentioned.

Abbasi included he would convey a breath of fresh air to the board.

“Together, we’ll provide integrity and transparency to the board. Kern county deserves better.”

DR. RICARDO HERRERA:

Dr. Ricardo Herrera is a trustee on the Greenfield Union University District Board.

He also is the operator of the El Zarape Mexican Restaurant on South Union Avenue. Herrera mentioned, if elected, he would deal with the problem of poverty.

“The cause we see a good deal of poverty in this aspect of town is since there is a lack of economic growth using location. And that should have taken position by now years back,” he mentioned.

RONNIE CRUZ:

Ronnie Cruz is the profits manager at El popular, Kern County’s only Spanish-language newspaper. He also is the creator of “Feed it Forward,” an once-a-year party which provides hundreds of thanksgiving meals to those in need.

If elected, he claims he’ll work to make Kern Country streets additional protected.

“If I conserve one existence, mission comprehensive. My amount a single priority in Bakersfield is to halt the killings. That’s what we have to have in Bakersfield, and to provide public safety to its best degrees. We want it so protected, that if you are going for walks in the fifth district, you could feel you’re going for walks in seven oaks, or river wander blvd the place you won’t get harassed, robbed, or worry for your life. Basic safety is amount one particular.”

The candidates will square off at a dwell KGET discussion on Thursday, February 26th at 7 p.m. The discussion also will be stay streamed on the KGET Facebook page and web-site, KGET.com.

Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will reasonable.

*Wednsday marks 6 days until finally main election day set for March 3.