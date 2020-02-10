Candidates who skip early states do not belong in debates – Boston Herald

New Hampshire voters say that candidates who do not participate in states with early voting should not have a place in the debate stage.

In the latest opinion poll released by Boston Herald and Franklin Pierce University, 44 percent of the participants said they were against candidates who skip primaries with early votes but have a place in the debate.

This shows that many New Hampshire voters believe that early voting is important when choosing a candidate who can compete.

Michael Bloomberg’s unconventional campaign will be challenged by this. The billionaire candidate, with a self-funded campaign, believes that securing delegates in states like New Hampshire is not necessary for success on Super Tuesday and beyond.

Although the former mayor of NYC is in fourth place nationwide, he was not eligible for Friday’s debate. Bloomberg is not even on the mood in New Hampshire.

Although Bloomberg has criticized that he has been left out of the debate, he is also convinced that it does not matter.

Instead of attacking the Democratic party, Bloomberg has tried to make his lack of recognition appear to be another reason why he is outside the Democratic establishment.

But this raises the question of whether money, luxury meetings and a steady stream of advertisements can convince voters as a traditional campaign. Although this strategy has kept his campaign alive, it may not convince voters that he is one of them.

The strategy was also criticized by other Democratic candidates during the race. During the Friday debate, the Bloomberg campaign came under fire, with Warren saying that no one should be able to “pave the way for a nomination.”

Based on the opinion of New Hampshire voters from both parties, a candidate like Bloomberg does not deserve to compete with other candidates, so how could he compete for their vote?