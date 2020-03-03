[CANDLEBOX’s Original Lineup To Reunite To Rejoice 25th Anniversary Of ‘Lucy’]

As the thriving abide by-up to CANDLEBOX‘s breakout, platinum-advertising debut album, the band’s sophomore launch, “Lucy”, has been hailed as a “bona fide cult traditional” many thanks to the Prime 10 hit “Straightforward Lessons” and enthusiast favorites “Best Close friend” and title observe “Lucy”. Now, 25 decades right after “Lucy”‘s launch, the band’s first lineup is reuniting for two exceptional demonstrates Oct 2 and Oct three to celebrate its legacy and 30 a long time of finest hits.

Heading back to their Seattle roots for the specific anniversary weekend, the veteran rockers will kick issues off with an intimate, stripped-down acoustic functionality at The Crocodile on Friday, October 2. “An Night With Candlebox” will characteristic all four founding members unplugged as they unleash a job retrospective of 30 many years of tunes and reminiscences. To rejoice this milestone, the band will be presenting two ticket choices for this show: VIP, which incorporates entry to soundcheck, a meet-and-greet, a commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate and special signed poster, and general admission, which attributes the commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate and unique signed poster.

On Saturday, October 3, the celebration continues at the Paramount Theatre as the initial associates current “The 25th Anniversary Of Lucy And 30 Yrs Of Best Hits”. During this explosive present, the band will not only accomplish music from its gold-qualified sophomore album, but will also just take supporters down memory lane with an onslaught of back-to-again hits and not often listened to stay B-sides and addresses. Becoming a member of CANDLEBOX for this remarkable evening of new music are fellow Seattle tricky rockers Walking PAPERS and particular guest Peter Cornell (INFLATABLE SOULE).

Minimal VIP ticketing will be supplied in addition to GA for this show and will function entry to soundcheck, a meet-and-greet with the group, a commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate, exclusive signed poster, CANDLEBOX koozie and sticker.

Tickets for equally of these shows go on sale Friday, March six.