[candyman-teaser-&-poster-unveiled-in-advance-of-trailer-on-thursday]

The official Candyman Twitter account has released a new teaser for Jordan Peele’s upcoming “spiritual sequel” to the original film ahead of the whole trailer declared to launch this Thursday. You can test out the teasers underneath as properly as the new poster in the gallery (by way of Collider)!

@DrClawMD Put together to be hooked. The initially trailer for #Candyman drops Thursday. pic.twitter.com/tSu4N9ym33 — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 25, 2020

Dare to say his title. Click beneath to tweet #Candyman 5 moments in just one write-up and get your very first seem. See the trailer on Thursday. — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 25, 2020

Rising filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Very little Woods) will direct Candyman from a screenplay by Peele and Acquire Rosenfeld. The film returns to the neighborhood where the legend started, the now-gentrified part of Chicago wherever the Cabrini-Eco-friendly housing assignments once stood.

The film will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as he requires on the legendary titular role. His character is remaining explained as an artist who results in being obsessed with the legend of the serial killer. Joining him, If Beale Road Could Talk actress Teyonah Parris who will be portraying the position of his girlfriend. Colman Domingo (Anxiety the Strolling Dead, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Utopia) joined the production earlier this 7 days.

MGM will make and finance Candyman with Common dealing with domestic theatrical distribution. Adam Rosenberg, MGM’s Co-President of Production and Tabitha Shick, MGM’s Vice President of Production will oversee the project on behalf of the studio and Ian Cooper will develop for Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Universal Pictures will release Candyman theatrically in the U.S. on June 12, 2020.

