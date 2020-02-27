[candyman-trailer:-dare-to-say-his-title]

MGM & Common Shots have produced the 1st Candyman trailer for the Jordan Peele-developed “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 typical horror movie. You can check out out the trailer now in the participant underneath!

Climbing filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Tiny Woods) will direct Candyman from a screenplay by Peele and Acquire Rosenfeld. The movie returns to the community the place the legend started, the now-gentrified portion of Chicago the place the Cabrini-Green housing projects when stood.

The movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as he takes on the iconic titular position. His character is getting explained as an artist who will become obsessed with the legend of the serial killer. Signing up for him, If Beale Street Could Talk actress Teyonah Parris who will be portraying the function of his girlfriend. Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Lifeless, If Beale Street Could Chat), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Utopia) also joined the manufacturing.

MGM will develop and finance Candyman with Universal managing domestic theatrical distribution. Adam Rosenberg, MGM’s Co-President of Manufacturing and Tabitha Shick, MGM’s Vice President of Manufacturing will oversee the venture on behalf of the studio and Ian Cooper will develop for Monkeypaw.

Universal Pictures will release Candyman theatrically in the U.S. on June 12, 2020.

