‘candyman’:-watch-the-bloodcurdling-initial-trailer-for-horror-sequel

The to start with trailer for the Candyman sequel has landed.

Candyman, which is thanks for launch this summer season, is Get Out director Jordan Peele “spiritual sequel” to the vintage 1992 horror film of the same identify. Peele has co-penned and co-produced the film with Get Rosenfeld (BlacKkKlansman) and Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), the latter of whom is directing.

In the clip a photographer named Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) moves to a town in Chicago. It is the same neighbourhood as the one depicted in the first motion picture: an region when home to the Cabrini-Inexperienced housing tasks the place the city legend of Candyman originated. McCoy is the grown-up edition of the baby from the 1st film.

Director Jordan Peele attends the ‘Us’ New York Premiere at Museum of Modern day Artwork on March 19, 2019 in New York Town

What follows is a dizzying selection of bloody deaths dedicated by the thriller Candyman right after inquisitive artist McCoy decides to “spread the tale of Candyman” and open up an exhibition in which individuals can consider to summon the killer. We all know what occurs future.

As the trailer progresses it turns into evident that McCoy himself will drop target to Candyman’s wicked approaches, or perhaps turn out to be an extension of him.

Also starring in the film is Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo. Candyman hits cinemas on June 12, 2020.