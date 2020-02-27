‘candyman’:-watch-the-bloodcurdling-very-first-trailer-for-jordan-peele’s-horror-sequel

The very first trailer for the Candyman sequel has landed.

Candyman, which is because of for release this summer time, is Get Out director Jordan Peele “spiritual sequel” to the basic 1992 horror movie of the very same identify. Peele has prepared and created the film while Nia DaCosta (Very little Woods) is on directing duties.

Dare to say his title. #Candyman is in theaters June 12. pic.twitter.com/yanJYDmxHE — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 27, 2020

In the clip a photographer named Anthony McCoy (performed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) moves to a town in Chicago. It is the identical neighbourhood as the 1 depicted in the primary movie: an place at the time home to the Cabrini-Environmentally friendly housing projects where by the urban legend of Candyman originated. McCoy is the grown-up edition of the little one from the initially motion picture.

Director Jordan Peele attends the ‘Us’ New York Premiere at Museum of Present day Art on March 19, 2019 in New York City

What follows is a dizzying selection of bloody deaths fully commited by the mystery Candyman right after inquisitive artist McCoy decides to “spread the story of Candyman” and open an exhibition in which participants can consider to summon the killer. We all know what comes about up coming.

As the trailer progresses it gets apparent that McCoy himself will tumble target to Candyman’s wicked ways, or maybe come to be an extension of him.

The creation workforce behind the modern-day sequel also involves Acquire Rosenfeld (BlacKkKlansman) and MGM.

Candyman hits cinemas on June 12, 2020.