Canelito to Canelo – How did Santos Saul Alvarez get his nickname?

Pound for pound number one Canelo Alvarez has explained everything in terms of his unique nickname given to him in his younger years.

Canelo was born to a fighting family in Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán.

Since then, the 29-year-old has been one of the few boxers in history known by one name.

Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson are two of a handful. Both can only be recognized by their last name.

How did Canelo finally become anonymous? – It all started in the gym when he was a kid.

“My nickname was given to me by my coach Jose ‘Chepo’ Reynoso when I started working out in Reynoso’s gym. It was because of my red hair, ”said Alvarez.

“First they called me” Canelito “(small cinnamon) because I was very young, around 12 or 13 years old.

“When I got older, it changed to” Canelo “.

“Since fighting as a pro on US television in the US, I’ve dropped the ‘Saul’ completely because it has become a brand name. It is my person in and out of the ring.

“Some people may not know that I called my daughter Canela. I said to her, “When you grow up, you will understand what your name means. You will be proud of it, ”he added.

LAS VEGAS

Canelo is slated to go back into action on May 2 in Las Vegas and is currently facing one of two opponents.

Either Billy Joe Saunders is expected in the opposite corner of the Cinco de Mayo show, or ex-opponent Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Briton Saunders should be slightly ahead in the race. Although the DAZN broadcasters prefer the GGG to increase subscriptions.

Canelo against GGG III would raise the United States’ numbers, which appear to have peaked at 650,000, below expectations.

If Saunders nods, the winner will almost certainly be knocked out against Golovkin for the second half of 2020.

It may well be planned to fight Saunders first to fight in the standard 70,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas.

We need a massive fight to fill the new venue. Golovkin could be in the blueprint for September once the brand new arena opens in August.

Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are said to be vying to be the first fighter to make the headlines there.

