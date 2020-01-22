Canelo Alvarez is reportedly considering the Japanese fight with Ryota Murata instead of Callum Smith or Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Alvarez representatives are reportedly in “serious talks” to potentially fight Ryota Murata next.

The Mexican star was expected to challenge one of the British super middleweight champions, Callum Smith or Billy Joe Saunders, in his upcoming game, but he was now able to change course.

BJS was the front runner until the promoters infused the idea with cold water.

Canelo Alvarez is still the WBA super middleweight champion

Murata is a middleweight WBA champion and a mega star in Japan

Well, according to Chris Mannix, Canelo vs. Murata is a very real way to play in Japan this spring.

Last month, Canelo said he would like to fight in the country one day, but didn’t mention that his plans could be realized so quickly.

It is assumed that nothing has been confirmed yet and that Murata is currently one of three possible opponents.

A safe bet would suggest that Smith and Saunders stay like the other two.

Smith and Saunders are also options for Canelo

Regardless, this news will be a blow to the British couple, who both hope to win the golden ticket fight against the biggest name in boxing.

If none of them get the call, Eddie Hearn has previously stated that he wants them to face each other in a WBA and WBO super middleweight title association.