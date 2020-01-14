Canelo Alvarez is said to have put Billy Joe Saunders as the next opponent with zeros. Talks are expected this week

Canelo Alvarez is reportedly now focusing on Billy Joe Saunders as the opponent he wants to fight next.

Mexico’s pound-for-pound sensation has been looking for its opponent since Sergey Kovalev’s departure in November.

Canelo Alvarez is now widely regarded as the best boxer in the world

With this victory, Canelo claimed that he had become a four-weight world champion, although many boxing fans disagreed with this statement, since he had only won the “regular” super middleweight WBA belt, which was often not recognized as a legitimate world title.

Now the 29-year-old is returning to the division and, according to Mike Coppinger Saunders, has relied on the good WBO title holder as his opponent.

Talks for the weekend fight of the Cinco de Mayo are expected to begin this week.

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

Canelo was widely recognized as Fighter of the Year 2019 after beating Daniel Jacobs in the middleweight division and advancing two divisions to KO Kovalev.

Saunders had a mixed year when he prevailed against Shefat Isufi as world champion with two weights and underperformed in his first defense against Marcelo Esteban Coceres before finally winning in the round of 16.

