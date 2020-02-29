Canelo Alvarez upcoming battle: Eddie Hearn denies Golden Boy Promotions have made available Billy Joe Saunders £6m to encounter Mexican in Las Vegas on Could two

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders on Could 2 just after the Mexican’s promoters amplified their provide to the Brit, in accordance to stories.

Golden Boy Promotions have reportedly made available Saunders $7.75million (£6m) to put his WBO tremendous-middleweight title on the line, with a offer supposedly nearing completion.

Tom Hogan – Hogan Pictures/Golden Boy 4-fat world winner Canelo Alvarez will reportedly indication to deal with Billy Joe Saunders

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, a deal is now nearing completion for Saunders to consider on the Mexican on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Nevertheless, promoter Eddie Hearn has insisted no offer is in position just but as talks keep on to development.

The 30-year-aged has clamoured for a struggle of this magnitude considering the fact that profitable the WBO belt at middleweight in 2015, targeting Canelo and Gennady Golovkin. In the summer of 2019, he confirmed he experienced left Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions in the hope of preventing either Canelo or Golovkin – with both of those adult men battling on streaming service DAZN.

However, it looks as nevertheless he will eventually get his opportunity to get on a person of the pretty most effective pound-for-pound boxers on the earth, perhaps justifying his decision to hyperlink up with Eddie Hearn.

Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Saunders defended his WBO tremendous-middleweight title on the KSI vs Logan Paul undercard

It does necessarily mean fellow Matchroom Boxing fighter Smith ought to glance elsewhere for an opponent, with unification fights now undoubtedly a priority.

Due to the fact dethroning George Groves in the closing of the Earth Boxing Tremendous Sequence in 2018, Smith has campaigned for fights towards the pretty best in the globe at tremendous-middleweight.

With fellow champions Caleb Plant and David Benavidez seemingly established to battle a single a further to unify the division, the choices on present to the 29-yr-outdated appear to be to be confined.

Both he waits for a world title combat at his natural body weight, or moves up to consider on the killers at light-heavyweight.

The difficulty with that tactic is that the additional lucrative fights are at 168lbs, with choices in the division above seemingly far more risky and less lucrative to a fighter in his key this kind of as ‘Mundo’.

Just after an unconvincing victory versus required contender John Ryder toward the close of last calendar year, the Liverpudlian will certainly be seeing Canelo vs Saunders with bated breath as he awaits the winner.