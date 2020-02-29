Canelo Alvarez upcoming battle: Golden Boy Promotions provide Billy Joe Saunders £6m to face Mexican in Las Vegas on May 2 – experiences

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders on Might 2 right after the Mexican’s promoters greater their offer to the Brit, in accordance to reports.

Golden Boy Promotions have reportedly available Saunders $seven.75million (£6m) to set his WBO super-middleweight title on the line, with a deal reportedly nearing completion.

This usually means WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Journal super-middleweight champion Callum Smith will be compelled to glance somewhere else as he targets legacy-defining fights at 168lbs.

According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, a offer is now nearing completion for Saunders to choose on the Mexican on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The 30-12 months-old has clamoured for a struggle of this magnitude given that successful the WBO belt at middleweight in 2015, focusing on Canelo and Gennady Golovkin. In the summer months of 2019, he verified he had left Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions in the hope of combating either Canelo or Golovkin – with both males battling on streaming services DAZN.

Having said that, it appears to be as while he will finally get his chance to take on one particular of the pretty best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, potentially justifying his final decision to hyperlink up with Eddie Hearn.

It does mean fellow Matchroom Boxing fighter Smith should look in other places for an opponent, with unification fights now definitely a precedence.

Given that dethroning George Groves in the last of the Earth Boxing Super Sequence in 2018, Smith has campaigned for fights from the pretty most effective in the environment at tremendous-middleweight.

With fellow champions Caleb Plant and David Benavidez seemingly set to combat 1 another to unify the division, the decisions on give to the 29-year-old seem to be to be restricted.

Possibly he waits for a environment title fight at his normal fat, or moves up to take on the killers at light-weight-heavyweight.

The trouble with that technique is that the much more lucrative fights are at 168lbs, with solutions in the division previously mentioned seemingly more unsafe and considerably less lucrative to a fighter in his prime these types of as ‘Mundo’.

After an unconvincing victory versus necessary contender John Ryder in direction of the conclusion of final year, the Liverpudlian will definitely be observing Canelo vs Saunders with bated breath as he awaits the winner.