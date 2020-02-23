[canelo-future-struggle:-billy-joe-saunders-updates-on-talks,-hoping-to-get-deal-‘signed,-sealed-and-delivered’-subsequent-7-days]

Billy Joe Saunders has informed talkSPORT he is hoping to affirm a fight with Canelo Alvarez following week.

The Brit is closing in on a bout with the Mexican superstar on Could 2 in Las Vegas, with the coming days established to be crucial in concluding negotiations.

Canelo appears to be to have made the decision on his up coming opponent

Saunders described on talkSPORT Combat Night: “I was talking to my management the other day.

“Just indicating, we’re sort of, fingers on it.

“Just hoping for that now, ideally up coming week, get it completed. Signed, sealed and sent.

“And ideally turn into 1 of the greatest names in boxing with the get.

“I know it’d be a important upset, but I know what I have obtained inside and I know what I’ve gotta do to win.”

GETTY Saunders is the WBO tremendous-middleweight winner

He concluded: “This boxing game’s a funny enterprise, no-one’s on major permanently.

“Sometimes it is ‘move over’ time. Someone’s coming by. With any luck , that is me.

“This combat was presented to Callum Smith, a ton of individuals are looking at the funds facet of it far more than what basically can appear out of it.

“You can set your name up in the lights and turn out to be the encounter of boxing overnight.

“You only have to present me that combat at the time.”