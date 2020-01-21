Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders gives the go-ahead for May 2nd in Las Vegas

Phil Jay 01/21/2020

West Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News understands that Canelo Alvarez has chosen Billy Joe Saunders as his next opponent for Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar, who was due to return on May 2, had considered several options for another trip on the famous Strip.

Saunders and Gennadiy Golovkin stood head and shoulders above each other. It seems that Saunders has now won the race.

The conflict could be confirmed this week if all the details are clarified between the two sides.

Canelo is fresh from a breathtaking victory over Sergey Kovalev in the light heavyweight division. WBN believes he may now be pushing to pick up another belt at 168.

Canelo holds super middleweight carriers after he surrenders his title at 175 and can choose where to go next.

As the 29-year-old easily adopted the regular WBA version of Rocky Fielding in 2018, doubts about Canelo’s qualification as a four-weight ruler were raised. The Pound for Pound King now wants to correct this by challenging Saunders for his WBO version.

The contest would still be classified as an advertising association as Golden Boy hosts another big night in Nevada.

Canelo, known as the British Bat, faces the sixth British fighter in his career. This is the time when the contract was concluded.

Matthew Hatton and Ryan Rhodes early. Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Fielding were also defeated by the flame-haired superstar.

Saunders is the toughest British test for Canelo.

VENUE

The argument will most likely take place in the MGM Grand and not in the T-Mobile Arena. The latter was Canelo’s choice for the majority of his last six fights.

The return to the MGM Grand for the Kovalev fight is a signal that the famous Garden Arena would take over as favorites for hosts Canelo vs Saunders.

Saunders signed with Matchroom Boxing last year after shocking Frank Warren.

Since defeating Golden Boy’s David Lemieux in December 2017, the two-time world champion has not managed to land a big fish. But they’re not much bigger than Canelo.

SAUNDERS FORM (last six)

November 2019 – Marcelo Esteban Coceres W (KO 11)

May 2019 – Shefat Isufi1 W (UD 12)

December 2018 – Charles Adamu W (RET 4)

December 2017 – David Lemieux W (UD 12)



September 2017 – Willie Monroe Jr. W. (UD 12)

December 2016 – Artur Akavov W (UD 12)

