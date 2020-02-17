[canelo-vs-billy-joe-saunders-will-get-closer-for-may-possibly-two-in-las-vegas]

Phil Jay 17/02/2020

Planet Boxing Information understands Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders is near for a ‘unification’ battle deal in Las Vegas on Could 2nd.

WBA ‘regular’ winner Canelo is all set to place his strap on the line versus WBO ruler Saunders. An imminent offer will come on the back of Golden Boy negotiating with Saunders and Brit rival Callum Smith.

It looks Saunders is set to gain the race more than his United kingdom nemesis.

As WBN reported initially on January 21st, Saunders was eco-friendly-lighted as an opponent by Canelo and was promptly installed as favorite.

Now, after just less than a month of painstaking negotiations, the 30-calendar year-outdated lastly stands on the cusp of securing the fight he’s always craved.

It is the rationale Saunders moved from Frank Warren amicably late past yr to indicator with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn. WBN claimed at the time that Canelo was promised to Saunders as part of the arrangement.

Talking to WBN a few times in the past, Saunders experienced mentioned the last agreement was still to be acquired.

“May two, you know towards Canelo. It’s a big combat if it comes about, it occurs. If it do not, it really don’t,” Saunders exclusively instructed Globe Boxing Information.

“It would be nice to land the Canelo battle to display individuals how good I am. Correct now, I’ve left this in my management’s hands at MTK.

“When they get again to me and say the fight is a finished offer, it’s a done offer. But I have not noticed any present from anybody, as of nevertheless.

“So if they want to get in speak to, go immediate to my crew. That would be the finest bet to get this done. MTK, get immediate with them.”



CINCO de MAYO

The moment formally declared, it does necessarily mean undesirable information for Smith, who was in the beginning trying to entice Canelo to England.

‘Mundo’ wished a large function at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium. Smith could now change to a rematch with John Ryder alternatively.

For Saunders, landing Canelo would be the fruits of an overall career’s function, which was centered around dealing with the pound for pound selection one or Gennadiy Golovkin.

A massive Cinco de Mayo weekend will be on the cards the moment Golden Boy helps make an official announcement.