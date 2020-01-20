Cannabis startup Eaze is fighting for the payment of the suppliers

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Silicon Valley cannabis start-up Eaze, formerly known as the “Uber of Pot,” is struggling to pay sellers while looking for a new round of funding, it said on Thursday (January 16). Eaze plans to fund a $ 35 million Series D round of financing after current undisclosed investors have invested $ 15 million in the bridge.

Previous investors included 500 startups, DCM Ventures, Slow Ventures, Great Oaks, FJ Labs, the Winklevoss brothers and a number of others. According to company documents, Eaze has an enterprise value of $ 388 million.

The company has used up all of its liquidity reserves and has little funds overall, a spokesman for Eaze confirmed. It is also difficult to cover employees’ pay slips even after a round of layoffs. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) bill is behind and the bridging investment went to the energy company to keep the lights on. The startup also has problems with payment processing and faces legal problems.

“The company is currently undergoing a very important upheaval and, through the acquisition of former retail partners, will become a system-touching company, which we hope will enable us to run our business more efficiently and continue to offer customers good service. Said the spokesman.

Part of the problem is the lack of capital that the marijuana industry is suffering from because banks don’t lend to cannabis companies. As a result, marijuana suppliers like Eaze are holding back their suppliers’ payments. However, these late payments cause some brands to stop selling to Eaze, and AWS threatens to shutdown Eaze’s servers within two days if payment is not made.

In order to stay afloat and grow, Eaze strives to turn vertically, focus on branding and source its own products rather than just delivering goods from other companies. The spokesman announced that the pivot would be released later this month, adding that this was “a fairly significant change from the provider of services to operating in this way, but also to operating a depot directly”.

Payments became a recurring problem as the business grew. Eaze developed a workaround to get Visa on board, but employees said the company was “never overboard” and eventually got into a lawsuit. Eaze no longer accepts credit cards, but can process payments with a debit card or ACH.

Many legal cannabis companies continue to rely on cash, paper, and offline communication methods to perform operations without access to traditional financial services. Marijuana companies end up struggling to use large amounts of cash to make payments to their B2B suppliers.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

AWS, B2B, B2B Payments, Cannabis, Delivery, Eze, Financing, Investments, Late Payments, Marijuana, News, Startups, Supplier Payments, What’s Hot In B2B