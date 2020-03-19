Cannes 2020 Movie Competition Postponed

Cannes 2020 Movie Pageant Postponed

Deadline is reporting that the Cannes 2020 Movie Competition has been postponed. The pageant was originally scheduled to take position involving May perhaps 12 to Might 23. The news follows yesterday’s announcement that Cannes has been functioning on a digital marketplace system as a contingency possibility for the pageant. They have not however officially verified if a digital market will be functioning this Could in spot of the physical festival.

Thanks to the health and fitness crisis and the advancement of the French and intercontinental situation, the Competition de Cannes will no more time be equipped to choose spot on the dates planned, from May perhaps 12 to 23. Far more facts #Cannes2020 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23

Today’s statement from Cannes reads: “At this time of world health disaster, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of these who are battling the condition.

“Today, we have made the following determination: The Competition de Cannes are unable to be held on the scheduled dates, from Could 12 to 23. Various solutions are viewed as in order to preserve its operating, the major just one being a basic postponement, in Cannes, until finally the finish of June-beginning of July, 2020.

“As shortly as the improvement of the French and worldwide health condition will enable us to assess the serious risk, we will make our final decision recognised, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Govt and Cannes’ Town Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Associates, Movie marketplace professionals and all the partners of the event.”

