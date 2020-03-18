Cannes Lions postponed until eventually October

Cannes Lions organisers have verified the annual Global Festival of Creativeness will not acquire spot in June and as an alternative be moved to Oct.

Amid the developing outbreak of the coronavirus – and the cancellation of numerous other global activities – organisers of the French pageant released a contingency strategy last 7 days, but did not set it into motion while it was “monitoiring the circumstance”.

Soon after, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe began applying constraints to prevent the unfold of the virus, like a ban on community gatherings and a temporary closure of its borders.

Nowadays (18 March), chairman Philip Thomas and controlling director Simon Cook dinner issued a statement confirming the modify in plan.

Cook explained: “Our community is experiencing unprecedented problems and collaboration has never ever been much more essential.

“We are focussed now on planning the pageant – and our beating heart, the Lions – to guarantee our neighborhood is equipped to recognise the incredible function it contributes to small business, organisations and modern society.”

Cannes Lions will now run in the south of France from 26-30 October, as an alternative of 22-26 June.

The 4-working day party contains a convention in the primary Palais as perfectly as its awards and a lot of fringe gatherings on beaches and boats. It typically attracts a lot more than 20,000 attendees from all around the globe.

On the other hand, it is not the only event in the advertising and marketing calendar to be postponed until finally Oct. Marketing 7 days New York and the Affiliation of National Advertisers’ ‘Masters of Marketing’ convention will now also acquire position in the identical thirty day period.

A total breakdown of events that have been cancelled or rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus can be located listed here.