Cannes Movie Pageant postponed due to coronavirus

The Cannes Movie Competition has been postponed thanks to the distribute of the novel coronavirus, organizers of the yearly party in southern France reported on Thursday.

Many new dates ended up underneath thought, such as the close of June, they claimed in a assertion. The movie competition, a single of the greatest in the planet, was owing to get location from May perhaps 12-23.

The postponement follows weeks of speculation more than no matter if the festival, which attracts hundreds of filmmakers, celebs and executives to the French town, would be ready to go forward.

France is in its third working day of a lockdown aimed at that contains the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this time of worldwide well being disaster, our views go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we categorical our solidarity with all of those people who are combating the illness,” a statement reported.

“The Competition de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Numerous solutions are regarded in get to protect its functioning, the principal a single currently being a basic postponement, in Cannes, right until the conclude of June – starting of July.”

The competition was the latest event in the entertainment industry to be postponed or cancelled, such as the launch of significant finances films like Mulan and No Time to Die, as well as audio festivals Glastonbury and Coachella and the closure of theatres in London and on Broadway.