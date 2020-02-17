[CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist PAT O’BRIEN Photographed For Initially Time Because Arrest]

CANNIBAL CORPSE guitarist Patrick “Pat” O’Brien has been photographed for the first time because his December 2018 arrest.

Previously now, an Independence, Kentucky-based mostly business enterprise owner took to her Instagram to share a image (see picture) of her with O’Brien, and integrated the subsequent message: “And then this male walked into the bar…. and we were being shocked lol #cannibalcorpse #saturdayvibes”

O’Brien, who was born in Northern Kentucky, was arrested on December 10, 2018 for burglary and assaulting a police officer whilst his Florida house was in flames.

Fireplace marshals uncovered a large cache of weapon, locked safes and likely explosive equipment inside O’Brien‘s home, including 50 shotguns, 20 semiautomatic rifles, two Uzi-style firearms, 20 handguns and two flamethrowers. Authorities also found thousands of rounds as nicely as further weapons.

O’Brien, who has been a member of CANNIBAL CORPSE for a lot more than two many years, was launched from Hillsborough County jail on December 14, 2018 just after submitting a $50,00 surety bond. Various days earlier, at a listening to, a choose explained to the 54-12 months-outdated musician, clad in an anti-suicide vest with his hands and ankles chained collectively, that he would first have to pass a drug test before he would be permitted to post bail and depart jail.

During an appearance on a June 2019 episode of “The Jasta Exhibit”, the podcast hosted by HATEBREED‘s Jamey Jasta, CANNIBAL CORPSE frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher expressed his shock over O’Brien‘s arrest, expressing: “I never wanna speculate about what could have transpired that night, but it could have been way even worse — for him.

“When people had been observing [TV reports about] it — I believe on the Tampa news, they have been rather very good with him,” he ongoing. “They just mentioned he was a person of the ideal guitar gamers in dying metal in The united states, and in the planet, and he’s remarkably highly regarded. And they failed to definitely trash him at all. And they confirmed him on Tv set.”

In accordance to Fisher, most of the CANNIBAL supporters have been quite supportive of Pat whilst he is working with his ordeal. “In the metal world, I imagine in general, 95 percent [of the people], every person was, like, ‘Get nicely quickly,'” he said. “I failed to expend much too a lot time reading stuff on the internet, because that’s when you get folks who just wanna say unpleasant things just to be horrible.”

In O’Brien‘s absence, CANNIBAL CORPSE finished many U.S. tours with fill-in guitarist Erik Rutan. The previous MORBID ANGEL guitarist appeared live with CANNIBAL for the “Decibel Magazine Tour” and the spring 2019 U.S. leg of SLAYER‘s ultimate tour along with LAMB OF GOD and AMON AMARTH.

Fisher went on to say that he and his bandmates are seeking ahead to O’Brien‘s return to CANNIBAL CORPSE.

“We really like him,” he mentioned. “We want him again. But when I observed him in the court docket with the vest, dude, I cried. Due to the fact we just obtained residence from tour… We desire the greatest for him, and we are just ready to see [what happens]. He is received a road in advance of him nonetheless with lawful difficulties, and which is out of our palms. We assistance him 100 % we are behind him 100 p.c.”