[cannibalism-on-increase-between-polar-bears,-say-russian-researchers]

MOSCOW, Feb 27 ― Conditions of polar bears killing and feeding on each other are on the increase in the Arctic as melting ice and human exercise erode their habitat, a Russian scientist claimed yesterday.

“Cases of cannibalism amongst polar bears are a extended-established fact, but we’re apprehensive that such situations applied to be located almost never when now they are recorded quite frequently,” mentioned polar bear specialist Ilya Mordvintsev, quoted by Interfax information agency.

“We point out that cannibalism in polar bears is expanding,” stated Mordvintsev, a senior researcher at Moscow’s Severtsov Institute of Problems of Ecology and Evolution.

Speaking at a presentation in the northwestern town of Saint Petersburg, he advised that the conduct could be owing to lack of foodstuff.

“In some seasons there is not adequate meals and large males attack females with cubs,” he stated.

The increase in instances may perhaps also be partly due to extra people doing the job in the Arctic and reporting these behaviour, he explained.

“Now we get facts not only from researchers but also from the developing variety of oil personnel and defence ministry employees.”

This winter the location from the Gulf of Ob to the Barents Sea, in which polar bears employed to hunt, is now a active route for ships carrying LNG (liquefied organic fuel), Mordvintsev said.

“The Gulf of Ob was generally a searching floor for the polar bear. Now it has damaged ice all calendar year spherical,” he reported, linking this to active gasoline extraction on the enormous Yamal peninsula that borders the Gulf of Ob, and the launch of an Arctic LNG plant.

Quitting normal searching grounds

Russia, by now a crucial world wide oil and gasoline exporter, is keen to produce its LNG prospective in the Arctic. It has also drastically upgraded its navy amenities there.

A further Russian scientist, Vladimir Sokolov, who has led numerous expeditions by the Arctic and Antarctic Investigate Institute, based mostly in Saint Petersburg, stated this 12 months polar bears had predominantly been affected by abnormally heat climate on Spitsbergen Island to the west in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, exactly where there have been no ice floes and very little snow.

Russian researchers have recorded growing numbers of polar bears transferring away from their regular looking grounds as ice melts owing to global warming.

More than the last quarter-century, Arctic ice stages by the finish of summer season have fallen by 40 per cent, claimed Sokolov. He predicted that polar bears would eventually no longer hunt on sea ice and be confined to shore places and higher-latitude archipelagos.

Russians living in Arctic settlements have sounded the alarm over dozens of bears entering places of human habitation, significantly to raid rubbish dumps for food items. ― AFP