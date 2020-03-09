Cannot Cancel Music Festival Gigs or Coronavirus Concerts

Play video content

Yungblud not ready to hit the coronavirus panic button and pull the plug on future gigs – including a Coachella couple – but the decision may be out of his hands.

The British rocker was in L.A. Sunday Zoo for a wildfire event in Australia, and when we ran, we talked about the effect COVID-19 had on music music. Specifically, we asked if the new superbug could be a death knell for live music events.

Indeed, many artists have canceled future performances due to the coronavirus, and some major film festivals have also taken the ax.

Well, check out what YB has to say about it … he says he doesn’t believe it’s the end of the times, and he thinks we as a society need to change and experience coronavirus.

As he delivers in upcoming shows, Yungblud says he won’t do it – not yet. He gives a sort of a corny excuse, but he … the guy gets music in his heart.

Most courageous of her, especially considering she had a couple shows scheduled overseas later this month – and then a round of performances here in the United States, including Coachella.

The reason is … he doesn’t want to stop playing, but the powers that be are good that are starting to stop public events. like music festivals the way things are going. Meanwhile, Yungblud is suggesting people get some home sanitizer – I AM very alcoholic – even if possible.