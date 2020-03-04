[canopy-expansion-to-close-two-greenhouses,-minimize-about-five-hundred-positions]



FILE Picture: A indicator featuring Cover Advancement Corporation’s emblem is pictured at their facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada, January four, 2018 .Photograph taken January four, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) – Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported on Wednesday it options to shut two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, slicing about 500 positions.

The corporation claimed it no longer programs to open a 3rd greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. (https://reut.rs/2VJPxgF)

Canopy had stated past thirty day period it aims to concentration on minimizing expenditures, as it struggles with a slump in weed price ranges from oversupply and expanding expenditures.

Extra than a yr just after Canada legalized recreational weed, most producers have failed to flip lucrative for the reason that of fewer-than-anticipated retail stores and oversupply difficulties, whilst a hard cash crunch threatens the survival of quite a few firms.

