[canopy-expansion-to-close-two-greenhouses,-minimize-about-five-hundred-positions]

March four, 2020
(Reuters) – Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp
The corporation claimed it no longer programs to open a 3rd greenhouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. (https://reut.rs/2VJPxgF)
Canopy had stated past thirty day period it aims to concentration on minimizing expenditures, as it struggles with a slump in weed price ranges from oversupply and expanding expenditures.
Extra than a yr just after Canada legalized recreational weed, most producers have failed to flip lucrative for the reason that of fewer-than-anticipated retail stores and oversupply difficulties, whilst a hard cash crunch threatens the survival of quite a few firms.
